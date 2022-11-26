Episode #907
News Items
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
An adult wild turkey has between 5,000 and 6,000 feathers. https://www.birdwatchingacademy.com/turkey-feathers/
Item #2
Fiction
Only male turkeys gobble. Females can yelp, cluck, and purr, but they are unable to gobble. http://factmyth.com/factoids/only-male-turkeys-gobble/
Item #3
Science
The last common ancestor of chickens and turkeys lived 40 million years ago. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fvets.2014.00022/full
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“Science and art sometimes can touch one another, like two pieces of the jigsaw puzzle which is our human life, and that contact may be made across the borderline between the two respective domains.” – M. C. Escher