Episode #908
News Items
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: bird
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Scientists discover that one of the secrets to waking up refreshed is sleeping longer. https://news.berkeley.edu/2022/11/29/scientists-discover-secret-to-waking-up-alert-and-refreshed/
Item #2
Fiction
In a recent study subjects rated faces with facial scars as being less attractive than similar faces without scars. https://www.psychnewsdaily.com/facial-scars-no-impact-on-attractiveness/
Item #3
Science
Researchers find that parents talk more to toddlers who talk back to them. https://today.duke.edu/2022/12/parents-talk-more-toddlers-who-talk-back
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Whether you function as welders or inspectors, the laws of physics are implacable lie-detectors. You may fool men. You will never fool the metal.’ — Lois McMaster Bujold