Episode #909
News Items
- Square Kilometer Array
- Mantle Plume on Mars
- Swimming Dinosaurs
- Ancient Environmental DNA
- Cat Domestication
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Frog
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
Translucent fibrodysplasia is a genetic connective tissue disease in which the skin and connective tissue become progressively translucent over time. In advanced cases muscle can be seen through the skin.
-
Item #2
Science
Alice in Wonderland Syndrome (AIWS) includes an altered sense of body image, where one’s own body parts seem disproportionately large, and may also include a sense of time passing either very slowly or rapidly.
-
Item #3
Science
Auto-brewery syndrome results from bacteria or fungi in the GI system fermenting food into alcohol, causing persistent intoxication.
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“Scientific results are always preliminary. No good scientist will believe that they have offered the last word on a given subject.’ Brian Cox