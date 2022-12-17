Episode #910
News Items
Interview with Mark Ho
- https://markkho.github.io/
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Fiction
A new artificial leaf technology made from a carbon-based polymer is able to use sunlight to capture CO2 from the air at 7 times the capacity per volume as natural leaves. https://scitechdaily.com/floating-artificial-leaves-generate-clean-fuels-from-sunlight-and-water/
Item #2
Science
Femtosecond Projection Two-Photon Lithography is a 3D printing technique that allows for printing1000 times faster than current methods without sacrificing resolution. https://phys.org/news/2019-10-d-technique-nanoscale-fabrication-fold.html
Item #3
Science
Smart fertilizers control the rate of release of fertilizer once spread to better match its uptake, and to reduce excess fertilizer from getting into the environment. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0065211317300834
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘You don’t need to predict the future. Just choose a future — a good future, a useful future — and make the kind of prediction that will alter human emotions and reactions in such a way that the future you predicted will be brought about. Better to make a good future than predict a bad one.’ Isaac Asimov