Episode #911
News Items
- Fusion Breakthrough
- Closed Loop Pumped Hydro
- Jibber Jabber
- Artemis I Mission Complete
- Bright Satellite
- Cuttlefish Pass Marshmallow Test
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Any misdemeanor committed while wearing a red mask is automatically considered to be a felony. https://www.jacksonwhitelaw.com/criminal-defense-law/arizona-water-law-strange-illegal/
Item #2
Science
Donkeys are not permitted to sleep in bathtubs
Item #3
Fiction
It is illegal in the state of Arizona to refuse someone a drink of water if they ask and you have water to give.
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘The boy is Ignorance. The girl is Want. Beware of them both, and all of their degree, but most of all beware this boy, for on his brow I see that written which is Doom, unless the writing be erased.’ Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol