Episode #912

Item #1 Science In 1922, physicians Frederick Banting and Charles Best of Toronto Canada injected the first patient with insulin, a 14 year old boy with type I diabetes who would have died without the treatment. https://www.umassmed.edu/dcoe/diabetes-education/patient-resources/first-insulin-injection/

Item #2 Science In 1922 Walter Heerdt, Bruno Tesch, and others developed hydrogen cyanide as a pesticide, under the brand name Zyklon B. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zyklon_B

Item #3 Fiction In 1922 Walter Sutton and Theodor Boveri independently develop the Boveri–Sutton chromosome theory, identifying chromosomes as the carriers of genetic material.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boveri%E2%80%93Sutton_chromosome_theory

“I always knew I wanted to be a doctor. Fortunately, my parents believed that girls should do as well as boys, so off I set.” Audrey Evans, (6 March 1925 – 29 September 2022) pediatric oncologist who was known as the ‘Mother of Neuroblastoma’ co-founder of Ronald McDonald House