Episode #913

Item #1 Science Herpetologists have described a chocolate frog in the Peruvian Amazon that looks so much like chocolate, you would almost eat it. https://news.mongabay.com/2022/12/top-15-species-discoveries-from-2022-photos/

Item #2 Science Scientists describe a species of anemone that spends most of their life on the backs of one species of hermit crab in an example of obligate symbiosis.