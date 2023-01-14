Episode #914

Answer to last week: skunk

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction Recent research demonstrates that with as few as three genetic changes human hemoglobin can be made to function similarly to crocodilian hemoglobin, allowing for extended periods on a single breath of air. https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0960982222018401

Item #2 Science Researchers have developed artificial biorealistic nerve cells capable of communicating using ions, and stimulating living nerves. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41563-022-01450-8

Item #3 Science An international team of scientists have found that there are millions of abandoned mines worldwide that can be converted into grid storage units with as much as 70 TWh of storage (about one day of world energy use).https://www.mdpi.com/1996-1073/16/2/825

My prompt: ’Generate a memorable and funny quote about the importance of skepticism in today’s society. Please also give a very brief analyzing of your own quote and its meaning.’ ChatGPT’s answer: ’Without skepticism, we’d believe everything we hear, like unicorns being real and pineapple on pizza being a good idea. Best regards, Viggo Tellefsen Wivestad