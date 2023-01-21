Episode #915

Item #1 Fiction A Japanese company will market MRAM memory chips this year that use new technology to achieve terahertz switching speeds, 1000 times faster than existing RAM. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-05463-w

Item #2 Science Researchers have created a hybrid cultivar of cotton that is naturally fire resistant, and under testing will self-extinguish if ignited. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0278696