Episode #915
News Items
- Tech Devices and Brain Development
- Latest Cancer Statistics
- Short Sleeper Syndrome
- Hungriest Black Hole
- Webb’s First Exoplanet
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Ham Radio
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
A Japanese company will market MRAM memory chips this year that use new technology to achieve terahertz switching speeds, 1000 times faster than existing RAM. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-05463-w
-
Item #2
Science
Researchers have created a hybrid cultivar of cotton that is naturally fire resistant, and under testing will self-extinguish if ignited. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0278696
-
Item #3
Science
A California company announced it will roll out the first mass produced solar-powered car this year. https://shrinkthatfootprint.com/aptera-promises-world-first-mass-produced-solar/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘You cannot reason someone out of something he or she was not reasoned into.’ Johnathan Swift