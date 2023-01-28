Episode #916

Answer to last week: Rhino

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Typical manual dishwashing of just two sets of dishes costs more energy and water than running a full load of dishes in a modern dishwasher. https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/2515-7620/ab716b

Item #2 Science Homes with incandescent bulbs use 15% of their electricity for lighting, which decreases to 1.5% with all LED bulbs. – https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/lighting-choices-save-you-money

Item #3 Fiction Regardless of HVAC type, it is more energy efficient to keep your home’s thermostat at a constant seasonal temperature than to adjust it more frequently. https://www.makeuseof.com/tag/science-behind-modulating-heat-saves-energy/

“I see science in general as a form of arrogance control, in the sense that it’s one of the most organized methods we have of forcing us to put our beliefs to the test, and forcing us to face dissonance if the test does not confirm what we believe.” Carol Tavris