Episode #916

News Items

Who's That Noisy

  • Answer to last week: Rhino

Science or Fiction

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“I see science in general as a form of arrogance control, in the sense that it’s one of the most organized methods we have of forcing us to put our beliefs to the test, and forcing us to face dissonance if the test does not confirm what we believe.” Carol Tavris