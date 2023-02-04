Episode #917
News Items
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Song of the Spheres
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
Scientists have developed an elastic material that is also impermeable to water and gas. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.ade7341
-
Item #2
Fiction
A systematic review of existing research finds that eyewitness photo lineups identify the wrong suspect >50% of the time. https://psycnet.apa.org/doiLanding?doi=10.1037%2Fmac0000018
-
Item #3
Science
New Research finds that placing bird decals on the inside surface of windows does not reduce bird strikes. https://peerj.com/articles/14676/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘But, as Deepak Chopra taught us, quantum physics means anything can happen at any time for no reason.’ - Prof. Hubert J. Farnsworth