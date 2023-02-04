Episode #917

Item #1 Science Scientists have developed an elastic material that is also impermeable to water and gas. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.ade7341

Item #2 Fiction A systematic review of existing research finds that eyewitness photo lineups identify the wrong suspect >50% of the time. https://psycnet.apa.org/doiLanding?doi=10.1037%2Fmac0000018