Episode #918

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: Ninja Floor

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Scientists propose ejecting dust from the Moon to act as a shield between the Earth and Sun in order to mitigate global warming. https://journals.plos.org/climate/article?id=10.1371/journal.pclm.0000133

Item #2 Fiction As mountain lion numbers increase, conservationists have proposed setting up traps that will dye their fur pink, or another bright color, to reduce their risk to humans and pets.

Item #3 Science Neuroscientists propose using fMRI scanning to quantify subject reaction to a copycat trademark to see if it is too similar to an established trademark. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abo1095

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘Not all lucid dreams are useful but they all have a sense of wonder about them. If you must sleep through a third of your life, why should you sleep through your dreams, too?’ Stephen LaBerge, – American psychophysiologist specializing in the scientific study of lucid dreaming.