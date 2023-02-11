Episode #918
News Items
- Lucky Girl Syndrome
- More on Space Debris
- Earthing Update
- AI and Technosignatures
- Paranormal Beliefs and Sleep
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Ninja Floor
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Scientists propose ejecting dust from the Moon to act as a shield between the Earth and Sun in order to mitigate global warming. https://journals.plos.org/climate/article?id=10.1371/journal.pclm.0000133
Item #2
Fiction
As mountain lion numbers increase, conservationists have proposed setting up traps that will dye their fur pink, or another bright color, to reduce their risk to humans and pets.
Item #3
Science
Neuroscientists propose using fMRI scanning to quantify subject reaction to a copycat trademark to see if it is too similar to an established trademark. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abo1095
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Not all lucid dreams are useful but they all have a sense of wonder about them. If you must sleep through a third of your life, why should you sleep through your dreams, too?’ Stephen LaBerge, – American psychophysiologist specializing in the scientific study of lucid dreaming.