Episode #919

Item #1 Science The six foot standard for grave depth dates to 1665 when the Lord Mayor of London ordered all graves to be dug “at least six feet deep” as an anti-plague measure. https://www.ianvisits.co.uk/articles/the-origins-of-graves-and-burials-being-six-feet-under-36124/

Item #2 Science The term “mortician” was invented by the funeral industry in 1895, to replace “undertaker”, based on a contest in Embalmer’s Monthly. – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Funeral_director