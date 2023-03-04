Episode #921
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Porcupine
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
In order to treat the black death, thought to be caused by deadly vapors, medieval physicians recommended sniffing farts that had been stored in a jar. https://historycollection.com/medieval-medical-practices-sure-turn-stomach/
Item #2
Science
A medieval treatment for stuttering was a hemiglossectomy – to surgically remove half the tongue, without anesthesia. https://antiquatedantidotes.blog/2021/03/28/doctor-got-your-tongue-quack-stutter-cure/
Item #3
Fiction
Of the many ancient treatments for hemorrhoids, the most aggressive involved placing a live rat in the anus until it died. https://sciencenordic.com/denmark-forskerzonen-mens-health/everything-you-ever-wanted-to-know-about-the-history-of-haemorrhoids/1461058
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘I think knowing what you cannot do is more important than knowing what you can.’ Lucille Ball