Episode #921

Item #1 Science In order to treat the black death, thought to be caused by deadly vapors, medieval physicians recommended sniffing farts that had been stored in a jar. https://historycollection.com/medieval-medical-practices-sure-turn-stomach/

Item #2 Science A medieval treatment for stuttering was a hemiglossectomy – to surgically remove half the tongue, without anesthesia. https://antiquatedantidotes.blog/2021/03/28/doctor-got-your-tongue-quack-stutter-cure/