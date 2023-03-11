Episode #922

Item #1

Fiction

A new analysis finds that if California did not shut down during the pandemic, and kept business as usual, unemployment would still have risen, to 5.4% from 3.9% prepandemic instead of the 8.4% actual unemployment rate, but an additional 120,000 deaths from Covid would have occurred. https://calacademy.org/press/releases/what-if-california-didn%E2%80%99t-close-down-during-the-pandemic