Episode #924

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: Queen bee

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science The shortest regular commercial flight lasts just 53 seconds. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Westray_to_Papa_Westray_flight

Item #2 Science Researchers discovered a 1,500 year old human coprolite (fossilized feces) that contained a whole rattlesnake. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/1500-year-old-chunk-fossilized-human-poop-contains-remains-whole-rattlesnake-180972033/

Item #3 Fiction The Morse code signal “SOS” does not stand for “save our ship”, but originally was meant to stand for “SalvO aSinus” which is latin for “save our ass”.https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/31911/what-does-sos-stand

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘Whenever we propose a solution to a problem, we ought to try as hard as we can to overthrow our solution, rather than defend it.’ Karl Popper, Logic of Scientific Discovery, Preface to First English Edition (1959)