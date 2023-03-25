Episode #924
News Items
- Rolls-Royce Nuclear Engine
- Tik Tok and Misinformation
- 3D Printed Rocket
- Beethoven’s Hair
- Uranus Moons with Subsurface Oceans
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Queen bee
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
The shortest regular commercial flight lasts just 53 seconds. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Westray_to_Papa_Westray_flight
Item #2
Science
Researchers discovered a 1,500 year old human coprolite (fossilized feces) that contained a whole rattlesnake. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/1500-year-old-chunk-fossilized-human-poop-contains-remains-whole-rattlesnake-180972033/
Item #3
Fiction
The Morse code signal “SOS” does not stand for “save our ship”, but originally was meant to stand for “SalvO aSinus” which is latin for “save our ass”.https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/31911/what-does-sos-stand
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Whenever we propose a solution to a problem, we ought to try as hard as we can to overthrow our solution, rather than defend it.’ Karl Popper, Logic of Scientific Discovery, Preface to First English Edition (1959)