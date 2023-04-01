Episode #925
- Answer to last week: First recording
Interview with Blake Lemoine
- https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/google-fires-employee-who-said-its-conversation-ai-is-sentient-has-feeling-122072300483_1.html
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Fiction
A large survey of life on Earth finds that total biomass remains fairly consistent (within one order of magnitude) across the entire range of body size for all living things. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0283020
Item #2
Science
Researchers find that plants under stress emit recordable sound, about as loud as a normal speaking voice. https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(23)00262-3
Item #3
Science
Researchers created intracellular sensors that use nanodiamond quantum sensing. https://www.optica.org/en-us/about/newsroom/news_releases/2023/march/researchers_use_tiny_diamonds_to_create_intracellu/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“The best science communication invites you to consider the complexity of the world, and the worst invites you to ignore the complexity.” Michael Hobbes