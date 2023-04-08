Episode #926
News Items
- Treating Infections Without Antibiotics
- The science of Clogging
- New Kind of Black Hole
- First Cell Phone
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Coffee grinds
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Fiction
Magnetic tape as a means of storing information was first developed in 1868 by a German inventor. https://www.ironmountain.com/resources/general-articles/t/the-history-of-magnetic-tape-and-computing-a-65-year-old-marriage-continues-to-evolve
Item #2
Science
The first video game was patented in 1947, called the “cathode-ray tube amusement device”, which involved shooting missiles at invading planes. https://www.popularmechanics.com/culture/gaming/a20129/the-very-first-video-game/
Item #3
Science
Hebron of Alexandria developed a steam powered automatic door opener around 50 AD. https://www.popularmechanics.com/culture/gaming/a20129/the-very-first-video-game/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘The Artemis II crew represents thousands of people working tirelessly to bring us to the stars. This is humanity’s crew,’ NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on stage.