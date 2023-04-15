Episode #927
News Items
- Dopamine Detox
- Overprotection May Cause Anxiety
- W Boson Mass
- No Health Benefits from Moderate Drinking
Interview with Jon Bornstein
- Chief Operating Officer of Amprius Technologies.
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
Researchers have developed a new sprayable enzyme that can rapidly break down PET plastics at ambient temperatures, making them usable in natural environments, including sea water. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-37415-x
-
Item #2
Science
A new analysis finds that most of the plastic injested by vultures come directly from food producers, like restaurants, rather than landfills or other sources. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fevo.2023.1158453/full
-
Item #3
Science
Scientists report the development of a new class of material that is rigid, stronger than hard plastics, moldable at low temperature, are endlessly recyclable, made from non-toxic plant material, are stable when coated, but break down in minutes when broken and exposed to water. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acssuschemeng.2c06981
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘A large portion of overconfidence stems from a desire to feel certain. Certainty is simple. Certainty is comfortable. Certainty makes us feel smart and competent. Your strength as a scout is in your ability to resist that temptation.’ Julia Galef