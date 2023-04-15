Episode #927

Item #1 Fiction Researchers have developed a new sprayable enzyme that can rapidly break down PET plastics at ambient temperatures, making them usable in natural environments, including sea water. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-37415-x

Item #2 Science A new analysis finds that most of the plastic injested by vultures come directly from food producers, like restaurants, rather than landfills or other sources. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fevo.2023.1158453/full