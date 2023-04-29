Episode #929

Answer to last week: Sage Grouse

When you all where talking about the full moon and suicide study last week kara said that “p-values as we know are pretty mean goes as they tell us a little bit more about the analysis than the actual (pause). That’s why effect sizes matter”. Could you please elaborate on this and the sentence kara stop herself from finishing accidentally? How are p values better for understanding the analysis and what are then effect sizes better for? This seems like a really important statistical concept to grasp for us skeptics so I wanted to ask this.

Item #1 Science Chat GPT-4 was able to pass the Uniform Bar Exam, scoring in the 90th percentile. https://www.abajournal.com/web/article/latest-version-of-chatgpt-aces-the-bar-exam-with-score-in-90th-percentile

Item #2 Science The US Copyright Office has issued guidance that registrants must disclose any AI-generated material in their work and it will not issue copyrights for content created using artificial intelligence software. chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2023-03-16/pdf/2023-05321.pdf

Item #3 Fiction An amateur Go player, without any computer assistance, beat the best Go-playing AI in 14 out of 15 matches. https://www.vice.com/en/article/v7v5xb/a-human-amateur-beat-a-top-go-playing-ai-using-a-simple-trick

‘It would be useful if the concept of the umwelt were embedded in the public lexicon. It neatly captures that idea of limited knowledge, of unobtainable information, of unimagined possibilities.’ David Eagleman, neuroscientist, Baylor College of Medicine