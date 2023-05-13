Episode #931

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: katydid

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science A recent study finds that older adults are more distractable than younger adults – they lose focus on a task when faced with irrelevant stimuli. https://psycnet.apa.org/doiLanding?doi=10.1037%2Fpag0000746

Item #2 Fiction Researchers find that certain species of bacteria can incorporate radioactive elements in their enzyme structure, deriving some of their energy from the radioactive decay. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/anie.202303669

Item #3 Science A UK study finds that more than half of gig workers earn less than minimum wage. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/988849

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘We find ourselves awash in an ocean of information online. This information ocean is getting more turbulent every single day. The only tools we have to navigate through this maelstrom are the critical thinking skills that we are trying to develop in people as scientists.’ Anu Ojha – co-director, National Space Centre (Leicester, England)