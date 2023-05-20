Episode #932
News Items
- Microsoft Signs Up For Fusion
- Robot Helpers
- DNA Everywhere
- The Evolution of Butterflies
- CO2 and Lab Grown Meat
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Starling
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
Butterflies breathe through spiracles located mainly on their wings. https://www.cambridgebutterfly.com/all-about-butterflies/
-
Item #2
Science
Most of a butterfly’s taste receptors are on their feet. https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/exhibits/blog/butterfly-moment-how-do-they-taste/
-
Item #3
Science
There are over 100 species of butterfly that are considered arctic, including almost 20 species that are high arctic and extremely cold adapted, although there are no butterfly species in Antarctica.https://carnegiemnh.org/high-arctic-butterflies/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“A great deal of intelligence can be invested in ignorance when the need for illusion is deep.” ― Saul Bellow