Episode #932

Most of a butterfly’s taste receptors are on their feet. https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/exhibits/blog/butterfly-moment-how-do-they-taste/

There are over 100 species of butterfly that are considered arctic, including almost 20 species that are high arctic and extremely cold adapted, although there are no butterfly species in Antarctica.https://carnegiemnh.org/high-arctic-butterflies/