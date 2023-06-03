Episode #934

Item #1 Fiction A newly published clinical study finds that a daily eyedrop can partially reverse myopia (nearsightedness) in children. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/fullarticle/2805504

Item #2 Science A study conducted during the pandemic shutdown finds that over the short term reducing pollution increases global warming. https://www.su.se/english/news/measurements-reveal-the-impact-of-air-pollution-on-climate-and-health-in-southern-asia-1.651602