Episode #935

News Items

    Question #1: Which Attenborough?

    • Hi and thanks for the show. Does being vocally sceptical potentially break the very real placebo effect for others? Am I possibly doing a disservice to my friends when I argue against the homeopathic ‘treatment’ that helps them? Jaysen Naidoo South Africa

    Science or Fiction

    Skeptical Quote of the Week.

    “Absolute certainty is a privilege of uneducated minds and fanatics. It is for scientific folk and unattainable ideal.” Caassius Jackson Keyser