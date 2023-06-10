Episode #935
News Items
Question #1: Which Attenborough?
- Hi and thanks for the show. Does being vocally sceptical potentially break the very real placebo effect for others? Am I possibly doing a disservice to my friends when I argue against the homeopathic ‘treatment’ that helps them? Jaysen Naidoo South Africa
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
In Cambodia a popular delicacy is deep fried tarantula, a custom that arose out of necessity during the lean times under the Khmer Rouge. https://www.thetravelpocketguide.com/news/fried-spider-cambodia/
Item #2
Fiction
Rhododendron honey is an expensive treat in Northern Australia, where the low levels of toxins are considered to add a unique and spicy flavor. https://www.webmd.com/first-aid/rhododendron-poisoning
Item #3
Science
Corn smut is an invading gray fungus that is considered a scourge to corn growers, but eaten as a delicacy in Mexico. https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2015/08/24/433232707/scourge-no-more-chefs-invite-corn-fungus-to-the-plate
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“Absolute certainty is a privilege of uneducated minds and fanatics. It is for scientific folk and unattainable ideal.” Caassius Jackson Keyser