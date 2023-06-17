Episode #936

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: Tree on a wire

David Kyle Johnson

https://departments.kings.edu/Faculty/phil/djohnson.html

Question #1: My UFO Sighting

Been listening since 2006ish, love you guys. Had feet in hot tub with wife and we noticed a string of lights in the sky. Immediately joked it was a UFO but it was something I’ve never seen in 13 years in Ocean View Norfolk. To me it reminded me of the speed of a slow plane pulling a sign message. Not sure how how to get images but it would be awesome to share. If you debunk I’ll sign up to patreon! V/R, Andrew Albertson

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science A new study finds that human redistribution of fresh water has caused the Earth’s rotational pole to drift 78.48 cm between 1993 and 2010. https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2023GL103509

Item #2 Fiction A recent analysis of the Geminids meteoroid stream indicates that it likely originated from the Moon. https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/PSJ/acd538

Item #3 Science Scientists have developed a wireless muometric navigation system that uses muons from cosmic rays as their reference and can work even deep underground. https://scienmag.com/navigating-underground-with-cosmic-ray-muons/

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“All photographs are memento mori. To take a photograph is to participate in another person’s mortality, vulnerability, mutability. Precisely by slicing out this moment and freezing it, all photographs testify to time’s relentless melt.” ― Susan Sontag