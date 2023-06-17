Episode #936

News Items

Who's That Noisy

  • Answer to last week: Tree on a wire

David Kyle Johnson

  • https://departments.kings.edu/Faculty/phil/djohnson.html

Question #1: My UFO Sighting

  • Been listening since 2006ish, love you guys. Had feet in hot tub with wife and we noticed a string of lights in the sky. Immediately joked it was a UFO but it was something I’ve never seen in 13 years in Ocean View Norfolk. To me it reminded me of the speed of a slow plane pulling a sign message. Not sure how how to get images but it would be awesome to share. If you debunk I’ll sign up to patreon! V/R, Andrew Albertson

Science or Fiction

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“All photographs are memento mori. To take a photograph is to participate in another person’s mortality, vulnerability, mutability. Precisely by slicing out this moment and freezing it, all photographs testify to time’s relentless melt.” ― Susan Sontag