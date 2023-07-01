Episode #938

Answer to last week: Bamboo

Item #1 Fiction The FBI reported that financial losses due to cybercrime in 2022 exceeded $1 trillion.

Item #2 Science A 2020 analysis found that 77% of American jobs involved medium to high levels of digital skill. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-02-09/most-us-jobs-now-demand-digital-skills-as-workplaces-transform

Item #3 Science A recent study estimates that even skilled computer users lose 11-20% of their work time dealing with computer issues. https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3582432

‘I hold my theories on the tips of my fingers, so that the merest breath of fact will blow them away.’ Attributed to Michael Faraday