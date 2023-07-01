Episode #938
News Items
- Ripples in Spacetime
- Mars Simulation
- Multimillion Dollar Psychic Scam
- Who is Most Susceptible to Misinformation
- Malaria in Florida
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Bamboo
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
The FBI reported that financial losses due to cybercrime in 2022 exceeded $1 trillion.
-
Item #2
Science
A 2020 analysis found that 77% of American jobs involved medium to high levels of digital skill. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-02-09/most-us-jobs-now-demand-digital-skills-as-workplaces-transform
-
Item #3
Science
A recent study estimates that even skilled computer users lose 11-20% of their work time dealing with computer issues. https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3582432
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘I hold my theories on the tips of my fingers, so that the merest breath of fact will blow them away.’ Attributed to Michael Faraday