Episode #939

Item #1 Science A recent review of data finds that maternal mortality rate more than doubled in the US between 1999 and 2019 in every racial and ethnic group. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2806661

Item #2 Science Astronomers observing distant quasars find that time in the early universe flowed 5 times slower than it does today. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41550-023-02029-2