Episode #939
News Items
- Activity Good for Quality of Life
- Hominid Cannibals
- Aspartame and Cancer
- FAA Approves Flying Car
- Neutrino Image of Milky Way
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Penguin
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
A recent review of data finds that maternal mortality rate more than doubled in the US between 1999 and 2019 in every racial and ethnic group. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2806661
-
Item #2
Science
Astronomers observing distant quasars find that time in the early universe flowed 5 times slower than it does today. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41550-023-02029-2
-
Item #3
Fiction
A study involving bacterial cells with a minimized genome, in which every gene is deemed essential, revealed a dramatically reduced rate of evolutionary adaptation to stressed environments. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-023-06288-x
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘It is a bad plan that admits of no modification.’ Publilius Syrus