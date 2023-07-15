Episode #940

Item #1 Science A new paper estimating the number of planets in the Milky Way with liquid water increases the estimate by 100 fold from prior estimates, up to one planet per system on average. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-35187-4

Item #2 Science A new bionic arm for an above-the-elbow amputation allows the user to control individually each finger of the hand using only connections with the remaining muscles. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.abq3665