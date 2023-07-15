Episode #940
News Items
- Leqembi for Alzheimer’s
- Jeffrey Epstein Not Murdered
- When Will Betelgeuse Supernova
- Can AI Solve Math Problems
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
A new paper estimating the number of planets in the Milky Way with liquid water increases the estimate by 100 fold from prior estimates, up to one planet per system on average. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-35187-4
Item #2
Science
A new bionic arm for an above-the-elbow amputation allows the user to control individually each finger of the hand using only connections with the remaining muscles. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.abq3665
Item #3
Fiction
In an example of convergent evolution, new DNA analysis finds that the pygmy right whale is actually a porpoise. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/mms.13047
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Every time you perform a magic trick, you’re engaging in experimental psychology. If the audience asks, ‘How the hell did he do that?’ then the experiment was successful.’ - Teller