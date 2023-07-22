Episode #941

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science The famous sound made by Flipper the dolphin is actually a recording of a kookaburra bird sped up. https://bioacoustics.stackexchange.com/questions/746/is-this-sound-made-by-flipper-dolphin-tv-series-real

Item #2 Science The only species of frog that makes the “ribbit” noise is the Pacific tree frog, which is native to Hollywood, CA. https://frogshots.com/who-says-ribbit

Item #3 Fiction Horses make a variety of sounds, but they don’t whinny like in the movies, which is a sound recorded from a donkey. https://horsenetwork.com/2020/06/what-that-whinny-means/

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘Science is not about building a body of facts. It is a method for asking awkward questions and subjecting them to a reality-check, thus avoiding the human tendency to believe whatever makes them feel good.’ Terry Pratchett from his book ‘Science of Discworld’