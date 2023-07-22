Episode #941
News Items
- Early Woodworking
- Genetic Engineering to Fight Malaria
- How We Determine What’s True
- Killing Bacteria
- Nanopatch Pseudoscience
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Chimes
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
The famous sound made by Flipper the dolphin is actually a recording of a kookaburra bird sped up. https://bioacoustics.stackexchange.com/questions/746/is-this-sound-made-by-flipper-dolphin-tv-series-real
Item #2
Science
The only species of frog that makes the “ribbit” noise is the Pacific tree frog, which is native to Hollywood, CA. https://frogshots.com/who-says-ribbit
Item #3
Fiction
Horses make a variety of sounds, but they don’t whinny like in the movies, which is a sound recorded from a donkey. https://horsenetwork.com/2020/06/what-that-whinny-means/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Science is not about building a body of facts. It is a method for asking awkward questions and subjecting them to a reality-check, thus avoiding the human tendency to believe whatever makes them feel good.’ Terry Pratchett from his book ‘Science of Discworld’