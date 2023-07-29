Episode #942
News Items
- Can AI Learn Like Humans
- AI and Politics
- Room Temperature Superconductor
- A Galaxy Without Dark Matter
- Men Convicted For Mineral Solution
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Ice
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
Scientists have been able to reanimate nematodes taken from Siberian permafrost that were frozen for 46 thousand years. https://journals.plos.org/plosgenetics/article?id=10.1371/journal.pgen.1010798
-
Item #2
Fiction
New research finds that, despite diverging evolutionarily 179 million years ago, the honeycomb design of honey bee and paper wasp nests derives from a common ancestor. https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3002211
-
Item #3
Science
Researchers were able to transplant mitochrondria into damaged kidney cells improving energy production and reducing toxicity and physiological stress. https://journals.lww.com/annalsofsurgery/Abstract/9900/Mitochondria_Transplantation_Mitigates_Damage_in.558.aspx
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“Critical thinking is an active and ongoing process. It requires that we all think like Bayesians, updating our knowledge as new information comes in.” ― Daniel J. Levitin, A Field Guide to Lies: Critical Thinking in the Information Age