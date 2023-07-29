Episode #942

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Scientists have been able to reanimate nematodes taken from Siberian permafrost that were frozen for 46 thousand years. https://journals.plos.org/plosgenetics/article?id=10.1371/journal.pgen.1010798

Item #2 Fiction New research finds that, despite diverging evolutionarily 179 million years ago, the honeycomb design of honey bee and paper wasp nests derives from a common ancestor. https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3002211

Item #3 Science Researchers were able to transplant mitochrondria into damaged kidney cells improving energy production and reducing toxicity and physiological stress. https://journals.lww.com/annalsofsurgery/Abstract/9900/Mitochondria_Transplantation_Mitigates_Damage_in.558.aspx

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“Critical thinking is an active and ongoing process. It requires that we all think like Bayesians, updating our knowledge as new information comes in.” ― Daniel J. Levitin, A Field Guide to Lies: Critical Thinking in the Information Age