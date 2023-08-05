Episode #943

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: Bald Eagles

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction About 30% of the world’s population live under potential threat from volcanic activity. https://appliedvolc.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13617-017-0067-4

Item #2 Science The Pacific Ring of Fire contains 75% of the world’s volcanoes, and is the location of 90% of all earthquakes. https://education.nationalgeographic.org/resource/plate-tectonics-ring-fire/

Item #3 Science The largest recorded volcanic eruption was Mount Tambora in Indonesia, which killed about 100,000 people, and rated a 7/8 on the Volcanic Explosivity Index. https://www.livescience.com/11001-11-wild-volcano-facts.html

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘In so far as a scientific statement speaks about reality, it must be falsifiable; and in so far as it is not falsifiable, it does not speak about reality.’ – Karl Popper