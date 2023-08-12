Episode #944

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week:

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science The oldest extant branch of life is the ctenophores, which go back 700 million years. https://www.earth.com/news/oldest-living-creature-on-earth-identified-emerging-700-million-years-ago/

Item #2 Fiction Polypodiophyta, a type of fern, is the oldest extant plant genus at 380 million years. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/998112, https://uwaterloo.ca/earth-sciences-museum/resources/fern-fossils

Item #3 Science The record for the slowest evolving vertebrate goes to the elephant shark (Callorhinchus milii) which has changed little in 450 million years. https://www.nature.com/articles/nature12826

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘It is hard to tell which is worse; the wide diffusion of things that are not true, or the suppression of things that are true.’ ~ Harriet Martineau