Episode #946
News Items
- Releasing Fukushima Radioactive Water
- Online Gaming and Mental Health
- Gradient Nanostructured Steel
- Supernova and Neutrinos
- Recent Lunar Missions
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Puffer fish
Question #1: Regret and Gender Affirming Care
- Various questions
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
“Hero” proteins in humans are heat-resistant long-lived proteins that have no direct function themselves but help keep other proteins from clumping and causing cell aging. https://scitechdaily.com/strange-extremely-disordered-proteins-are-heroes-in-disguise-protect-other-proteins/
-
Item #2
Fiction
The longest known protein in vertebrates is called titin, which can be 350,000 amino acids long. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12187564/
-
Item #3
Science
The median half-life of human proteins is 8.7 hours. https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlehtml/2016/sc/c5sc03826j
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘America is the only country where a significant proportion of the population believes that professional wrestling is real but the moon landing was faked.’ David Letterman