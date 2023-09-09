Episode #948

Item #1 Fiction A study of the use of augmented reality glasses in social interactions found no significant impact.https://dl.acm.org/doi/abs/10.1145/3563657.3595967

Item #2 Science A recent Finnish study found that the type and amount of fungus (molds and yeast) found in the home of young children do not correlate with the risk of developing asthma. https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/10.1513/AnnalsATS.202303-187OC