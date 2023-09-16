Episode #949

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction According to the International Federation of Robotics, in 2023 there are 35 million industrial robots, and 43 million service robots worldwide.

Item #2 Science The first robot-assisted surgery was in Vancouver in 1984, the Arthrobot, which assisted in arthroscopic procedures. Surgical Robots Archives–World’s First Surgical Robot (surgrob.blogspot.com)

Item #3 Science Arguably the oldest robots include water-powered clock-driven figurines dating from 3,000 BC and a steam-powered pidgeon that could actually fly dating from 400 BC. https://www.ancient-origins.net/history-famous-people/steam-powered-pigeon-002179

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“Individual science fiction stories may seem as trivial as ever to the blinder critics and philosophers of today – but the core of science fiction, its essence has become crucial to our salvation if we are to be saved at all.” – Isaac Asimov