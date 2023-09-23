Episode #950

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: rock

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction According to the most recent statistics, deaths due to extreme weather have almost tripled between 1970 and 2019. https://public.wmo.int/en/media/press-release/weather-related-disasters-increase-over-past-50-years-causing-more-damage-fewer

Item #2 Science 2022 saw both global coal consumption and CO2 emissions hit an all-time high. https://www.iea.org/news/global-coal-demand-set-to-remain-at-record-levels-in-2023

Item #3 Science The Earth is losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year, and this pace is accelerating. https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2021/01/25/ice-melt-quickens-greenland-glaciers/

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“What is at stake here is whether our country will follow science or superstitions and quackery.” Alejandro Frank, professor of mathematical physics at Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)