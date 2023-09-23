Episode #950
News Items
- CAR-T Therapy
- Martian Life
- Oldest Wooden Structures
- Mexican Alien Bodies
- Life Signature on Exoplanet
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: rock
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
According to the most recent statistics, deaths due to extreme weather have almost tripled between 1970 and 2019. https://public.wmo.int/en/media/press-release/weather-related-disasters-increase-over-past-50-years-causing-more-damage-fewer
-
Item #2
Science
2022 saw both global coal consumption and CO2 emissions hit an all-time high. https://www.iea.org/news/global-coal-demand-set-to-remain-at-record-levels-in-2023
-
Item #3
Science
The Earth is losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year, and this pace is accelerating. https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2021/01/25/ice-melt-quickens-greenland-glaciers/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“What is at stake here is whether our country will follow science or superstitions and quackery.” Alejandro Frank, professor of mathematical physics at Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)