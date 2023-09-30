Episode #951

Item #1 Science A series of cognitive studies finds that people tend to make worse decisions when given more information. https://cognitiveresearchjournal.springeropen.com/articles/10.1186/s41235-023-00509-7

Item #2 Science In the first study of its kind, researchers find that antihydrogen atoms respond the same to gravity as normal matter, ruling out the existence of repulsive antigravity. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-023-06527-1