Episode #951
News Items
- Zoom Backgrounds
- Manifesting Fails
- Tong Test for AI
- Looking for Service Worlds
- NASA Recovers Asteroid Sample
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: marbles
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
A series of cognitive studies finds that people tend to make worse decisions when given more information. https://cognitiveresearchjournal.springeropen.com/articles/10.1186/s41235-023-00509-7
Item #2
Science
In the first study of its kind, researchers find that antihydrogen atoms respond the same to gravity as normal matter, ruling out the existence of repulsive antigravity. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-023-06527-1
Item #3
Fiction
Engineers have published a method for making thin crystalline silicone solar cells that are one eighth the thickness of existing commercial solar cells with record-breaking efficiencies of 29%. https://www.spiedigitallibrary.org/journals/journal-of-photonics-for-energy/volume-13/issue-03/035501/Investigation-on-significant-efficiency-enhancement-of-thin-crystalline-silicon-solar/10.1117/1.JPE.13.035501.full?SSO=1
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“I honestly believe it is better to know nothing than to know what ain’t so.” - Josh Billings