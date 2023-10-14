Episode #953

Interview with Dan Friesen and Jordan Holmes from the Knowledge Fight podcastQuickie with Bob: Solar Panels at Proxima CentauriNews Items: Oldest Evidence of Humans in Americas, Addictive Foods, Using CRISPR to Make Chickens Flu Resistant, Superheavy Elements, Prehistoric Solar StormsWho's That NoisyYour Questions and E-mails: Nobel Peace PrizeScience or Fiction