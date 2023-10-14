Episode #953
News Items
- Oldest Evidence of Humans in Americas
- Addictive Foods
- Using CRISPR To Make Chickens Resistant
- Superheavy Elements and Ultradense Asteroids
- Prehistoric Solar Storms
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Coffee grinder
Interview with Dan Friesen and Jordan Holmes
- Knowledge Fight podcast
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Astronomers have spotted the first exoplanet collision, which happened in a system 1,800 light years away.https://www.bristol.ac.uk/news/2023/october/exoplanet-collision.html
Item #2
Science
Scientists have developed a new method of error correction in quantum computers that is 10 times as effective as previous methods, reaching fidelities of 0.999. chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://arxiv.org/pdf/2305.03406.pdf
Item #3
Fiction
The NIH has announced a $150 million grant to develop a Digital Twin Brain – an open-source platform to virtually duplicate human brain function. https://spj.science.org/doi/10.34133/icomputing.0055
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“Sciences provide an understanding of a universal experience, Arts are a universal understanding of personal experience. The arts and sciences are avatars of human creativity” Mae Jemison, First African American woman astronaut in space.