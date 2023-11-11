Episode #957

Item #1 Science In 1826 the first photograph was created by French inventor Joseph Nicéphore Niépce, requiring an 8 hour exposure. https://blog.scienceandmediamuseum.org.uk/a-z-of-photography-joseph-nicephore-niepce-first-photograph/

Item #2 Science Terms and Conditions for iTunes includes the phrase: “You also agree that you will not use these products for the development, design, manufacture, or production of nuclear, missile, or chemical or biological weapons.” https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/