Episode #957
News Items
- ESA Plans Space Capsule
- Oldest Evidence for Projectile Weapons
- Vaccine for Cocaine Addiction
- Ancient Planet Buried in Earth’s Mantle
- Bankman-Fried Guilty
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Nail Violin
Interview with James Burke
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Connections_(British_TV_series)
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
In 1826 the first photograph was created by French inventor Joseph Nicéphore Niépce, requiring an 8 hour exposure. https://blog.scienceandmediamuseum.org.uk/a-z-of-photography-joseph-nicephore-niepce-first-photograph/
Item #2
Science
Terms and Conditions for iTunes includes the phrase: “You also agree that you will not use these products for the development, design, manufacture, or production of nuclear, missile, or chemical or biological weapons.” https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/
Item #3
Fiction
Apollo astronauts were each insured for $1 million in case they did not survive their mission, with coverage ending at the end of the post-mission quarantine. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apollo_insurance_covers
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Hungry for innovation that will change our ailing world, we’re blind to hubris, misguided egos and wishful thinking.’ – Josie Cox