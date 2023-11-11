Episode #957

News Items

Who's That Noisy

  • Answer to last week: Nail Violin

Interview with James Burke

  • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Connections_(British_TV_series)

Science or Fiction

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘Hungry for innovation that will change our ailing world, we’re blind to hubris, misguided egos and wishful thinking.’ – Josie Cox