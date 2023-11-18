Episode #958

Item #1 Science Researchers have discovered the first “vampire” virus, a parasitic virus that attaches to the “neck” of another virus in order to enter a host cell and take over the reproductive machinery. https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/vampire-viruses-prey-on-other-viruses-to-replicate-themselves-and-may-hold-the-key-to-new-antiviral-therapies/

Item #2 Science A new study finds that Google DeepMind’s machine learning weather prediction model can outperform existing models for 10 day weather prediction, 90% of the time in under one minute. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adi2336