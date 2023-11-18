Episode #958
News Items
- Whole Eye Transplant
- Hottest Year on Record
- Neutron Thickness
- Hydrogen Deposit in France
- Trust In Science Declining
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Overtone singing
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
Researchers have discovered the first “vampire” virus, a parasitic virus that attaches to the “neck” of another virus in order to enter a host cell and take over the reproductive machinery. https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/vampire-viruses-prey-on-other-viruses-to-replicate-themselves-and-may-hold-the-key-to-new-antiviral-therapies/
-
Item #2
Science
A new study finds that Google DeepMind’s machine learning weather prediction model can outperform existing models for 10 day weather prediction, 90% of the time in under one minute. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adi2336
-
Item #3
Fiction
Scientists present a new fossil of a flying feathered dinosaur, avioptera, which dates to 185 million years ago, 20 million years older than the group (paraves) which is believed to have given rise to modern birds. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0960982215009458
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
True science teaches, above all, to doubt and to be ignorant.’ Miguel de Unamuno (loosely translated to english)