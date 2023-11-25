Episode #959

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: T-rex

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction Researchers have developed a hydrogel that will allow people with diabetes to inject their insulin once every several months, rather than every day. https://www.cell.com/cell-reports-medicine/fulltext/S2666-3791(23)00486-X

Item #2 Science Scientists find that the eyes communicate to the ears, causing the ears to make a sound which can be used to track eye movements. https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2303562120

Item #3 Science A new study finds solar wind-derived molecular hydrogen trapped in Apollo lunar regolith samples. https://www.nature.com/articles/s43247-023-01060-5

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“Science has the answer to every question that can be asked. However, science reserves the right to change that answer should additional data become available.” — Mary Roach