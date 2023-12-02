Episode #960
News Items
- Internet Use and Mental Health
- Methane Capture
- Bitter Revenge
- Underground Microbes
- PopSci Magazine Closes
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Probe
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
Evidence shows that many mushroom species will increase their growth after a lightning strike, with shiitake crop yield doubling. https://phys.org/news/2010-04-lightning-mushrooms.html
-
Item #2
Science
Three popular supermarket mushrooms, cremini, button, and portobello, are all the exact same species. https://kottke.org/16/03/button-crimini-and-portobello-are-all-the-same-mushroom
-
Item #3
Fiction
Although originally classified as plants, the kingdom of Fungi is genetically closest to the kingdom of Protista. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kingdom_(biology)
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“Skepticism: the mark and even the pose of the educated mind.” —John Dewey