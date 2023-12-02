Episode #960

Item #1 Science Evidence shows that many mushroom species will increase their growth after a lightning strike, with shiitake crop yield doubling. https://phys.org/news/2010-04-lightning-mushrooms.html

Item #2 Science Three popular supermarket mushrooms, cremini, button, and portobello, are all the exact same species. https://kottke.org/16/03/button-crimini-and-portobello-are-all-the-same-mushroom