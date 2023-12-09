Episode #961

Item #1 Science A new study finds that the average volume of speech, called “sonority” is highest in the tropics and lowest in the northwest coast of North America.https://www.research-in-germany.org/idw-news/en_US/2023/12/2023-12-05_Languages_are_louder_in_the_tropics.html

Item #2 Fiction A new comparative study finds that human newborn brain size is relatively smaller at birth than our primate relatives, representing a relatively shorter gestation and delay in brain development. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41559-023-02253-z

Item #3 Science Researchers find that the electric organ discharge of an electric eel is capable of transferring DNA into zebrafish larvae.https://peerj.com/articles/16596/

“People can be extremely intelligent, have taken a critical thinking course, and know logic inside and out. Yet they may just become clever debaters, not critical thinkers, because they are unwilling to look at their own biases.” - Carol Wade, cognitive psychologist