Episode #963
News Items
- Making Lunar Roads with Sunlight
- Misinformation vs Disinformation
- Gravitational Waves As Fast As Light
- Fluoride and IQ
- Homeopathy Article Retracted
- Dark GPT
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
After the Permian extinction 252 million years ago, the land was dominated by large amphibians, until late in the Triassic when dinosaurs rose to prominence.
-
Item #2
Science
The T-rex lifespan was only about 28 years, with the oldest specimen being 29 years old.
-
Item #3
Science
The Pyrenean Ibex was the only animal ever to be brought back from extinction.
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘It’s all about being a part of something in the community, socializing with people who share interests and coming together to help improve the world we live in.’ - Zach Braff