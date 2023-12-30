Episode #964
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
In 2008 we reported on a new theory that disease spread by insects might have caused the extinction of the dinosaurs. Since then a 2016 study found that malaria dates back to the time of the dinosaurs and infected reptiles. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2008/01/080103090702.htm / https://indianapublicmedia.org/amomentofscience/ancient-malaria.php
-
Item #2
Fiction
In 2009 we reported that Honda had developed a brain-machine interface that allows a driver to steer a car with mind control alone. They are still developing the technology, without any commercial applications so far. https://www.theguardian.com/science/2009/mar/31/mind-control-helmet-honda-asimo
-
Item #3
Science
In 2008 we reported on new bionic eyes, involving artificial retinas that allow previously blind patients to see shapes and lights. The company, Second Sight, has since gone bankrupt, abandoning patients with the implants. https://www.theguardian.com/science/2008/apr/22/medicalresearch.news / https://spectrum.ieee.org/bionic-eye-obsolete
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language and next year’s words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning.” ― T.S. Eliot