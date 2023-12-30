Episode #964

Item #1 Science In 2008 we reported on a new theory that disease spread by insects might have caused the extinction of the dinosaurs. Since then a 2016 study found that malaria dates back to the time of the dinosaurs and infected reptiles. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2008/01/080103090702.htm / https://indianapublicmedia.org/amomentofscience/ancient-malaria.php

Item #2 Fiction In 2009 we reported that Honda had developed a brain-machine interface that allows a driver to steer a car with mind control alone. They are still developing the technology, without any commercial applications so far. https://www.theguardian.com/science/2009/mar/31/mind-control-helmet-honda-asimo