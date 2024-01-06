Episode #965
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week. Australian Magpie
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Fiction
The US has the highest rate of automobile accidents, at 5,938 per million people in 2019.
Item #2
Science
El Salvador has the highest murder rate in the world at 52 per 100 thousand people per year, while the US ranks 76th. https://www.datapandas.org/ranking/murder-rate-by-country
Item #3
Science
The country with the greatest income inequality is Brazil, with a Gini index of 52.9. (Gini index – 0 is perfect equality, while 100 is maximal inequality.) https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/wealth-inequality-by-country
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Civility is hard to codify or legislate, but you know it when you see it. It’s possible to disagree without being disagreeable.” — Sandra Day O’Connor