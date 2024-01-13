Episode #966

Item #1 Science Cigarette smoking has decreased dramatically among US teens between 1991 and 2021, with daily use declining from 9.8% in 1991 to 0.6% in 2021, a greater than 16-fold decline. https://www.ochsnerjournal.org/content/23/4/289

Item #2 Fiction The global literacy rate has almost tripled since 1990, from around 30% to 89%. https://www.statista.com/statistics/997360/global-adult-and-youth-literacy/

Item #3 Science Extreme poverty is on the decline – there are over a billion fewer people living below the international poverty line today than in 1990.https://ourworldindata.org/poverty

‘I’m not sure why I enjoy debunking. Part of it surely is amusement over the follies of true believers, and partly because attacking bogus science is a painless way to learn good science… Another reason for debunking is that bad science contributes to the steady dumbing down of our nation. Crude beliefs get transmitted to political leaders and the result is considerable damage to society.” —Martin Gardner