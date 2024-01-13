Episode #966

News Items

Who's That Noisy

  • Answer to last week: Glider ranging

Science or Fiction

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘I’m not sure why I enjoy debunking. Part of it surely is amusement over the follies of true believers, and partly because attacking bogus science is a painless way to learn good science… Another reason for debunking is that bad science contributes to the steady dumbing down of our nation. Crude beliefs get transmitted to political leaders and the result is considerable damage to society.” —Martin Gardner