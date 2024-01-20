Episode #967
News Items
- Betavolt 50 Year Battery
- Moon Landing Delayed
- Cloned Monkeys for Research
- Converting CO2 into Carbon Nanofibers
- Feng Shui
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Elevator
Interview with Robert Sapolsky
- https://profiles.stanford.edu/robert-sapolsky
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
A recently discovered species of deep-sea fish in the Antarctic ocean has been found to have transparent blood, due to a complete lack of hemoglobin.https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/13/world/icefish-colony-discovery-scn/index.html
Item #2
Science
Researchers have developed a type of biodegradable plastic that decomposes completely in just one week when exposed to sunlight and air.https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/jacs.1c04611
Item #3
Science
Researchers have successfully trained a group of goldfish to drive a small, water-filled vehicle on land, demonstrating their ability to navigate in a terrestrial environment and challenging long-held views on fish spatial awareness.https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0166432821005994?dgcid=author#fig0005
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Every great idea is a creative idea: The fact that you’re using paint or you’re using guitar strings or you’re using equations, they’re not really very different things. Getting that spirit into the education process … being curious about the world, that is a gift we would love to share.’ Damian Kulash, OK GO