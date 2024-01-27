Episode #968

Item #1 Fiction During the last glacial maximum greater than 50% of the Earth’s surface was covered in ice. https://www.ancienthistorylists.com/pre-history/top-10-things-you-should-know-about-the-ice-age/

Item #2 Science Most of Canada has no native earthworms, because they were wiped out during the last glacial period. https://www.cbc.ca/news/science/invasive-earthworms-threat-forests-climate-change-1.6154164