Episode #968
News Items
- Oxygen Bottleneck
- NASA Opens Osiris Rex Canister
- Learning and Longevity
- DNA Directed Assembly
- Bleach Peddler Going to Prison
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: ribbon
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
During the last glacial maximum greater than 50% of the Earth’s surface was covered in ice. https://www.ancienthistorylists.com/pre-history/top-10-things-you-should-know-about-the-ice-age/
-
Item #2
Science
Most of Canada has no native earthworms, because they were wiped out during the last glacial period. https://www.cbc.ca/news/science/invasive-earthworms-threat-forests-climate-change-1.6154164
-
Item #3
Science
At the end of the last glacial period, about 10,000 years ago, the Earth’s tilt (obliquity) was 24.5 degrees, and since then has decreased to its current 23.4 degrees.https://climate.nasa.gov/news/2948/milankovitch-orbital-cycles-and-their-role-in-earths-climate/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“We swallow greedily any lie that flatters us, but we sip only little by little at a truth we find bitter.” - Denis Diderot