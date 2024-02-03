Episode #969
News Items
- Neuralink Implants Chip in Human
- Love on the Brain
- Amelia Earhart Plane May Be Discovered
- Hiding Sickness
- Cicada Double Brood
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Spoonbill
Dustin Bates
- https://starset.fandom.com/wiki/Dustin_Bates
Question #1: Moon Mission
- Timeline for the moon mission
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0142961220307043?via%3Dihub
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Most rats will stop pulling a lever to deliver a preferred treat if that lever also gives a fellow rat a small electric shock. https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/article/rats-empathy-brains-harm-aversion
Item #2
Science
A recent study shows that goats are able to tell the difference between happy sounding and angry sound human voices. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S000334722300307X?via%3Dihub
Item #3
Fiction
Capuchin monkeys are one of the few non-human animals to be shown to cry emotional tears. https://www.discovermagazine.com/health/humans-are-the-only-animals-that-cry-and-we-dont-know-why
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘If you really want to rediscover wonder, you need to step outside of that tiny, terrified space of rightness and look around at each other and look out at the vastness and complexity and mystery of the universe and be able to say, ‘Wow, I don’t know. Maybe I’m wrong.’ Kathryn Schulz, columnist The New Yorker – author of the book Being Wrong: Adventures in the Margin of Error